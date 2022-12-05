A man was hospitalised with head injuries after being hit by a car in Frome.

Police say the pedestrian collided with a dark blue Rover on Broadway on Thursday 17 November at around 7.30pm.

The man -who is in his 30s - has since been discharged from hospital to recover at home.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, giving the call handler reference number 5222283762.