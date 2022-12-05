A baby orangutan at Paington Zoo has been named in tribute to a much-loved keeper who died this year.

The baby is just under three months old and is the first to be born to its mother, Chinta, in nine years.

Staff at the zoo decided to name the youngster in tribute to Brian Baxter, who worked there for almost 50 years.

Staff decided to name the animal Ranbi, which is an anagram of 'Brian'.

During his time at the zoo he specialised in great apes, including gorillas and orangutans before his retirement in 2017.

The baby Bornean orangutan was born on 24 October, a month after the keeper's death.

Watch Chinta show off her new baby to visitors for the first time

Anne Lunt, ape keeper at Paignton Zoo, who worked with Brian for a number of years said: “Brian played an important role at Paignton Zoo for many years.

"He saw female orangutan Chinta arrive at Paignton as a two-year-old from London Zoo, and he was still here when Chinta had her first born, Natalia.

"As he passed away so recently it seems only fitting that we should honour Brian’s legacy by naming Chinta’s second baby after him.”

Brian Baxter’s family also planted a tree at Paignton Zoo in his memory, co-ordinated by the botanics team, in which Brian’s son works.

Gemma Keohane, senior keeper at Paignton Zoo, who fondly remembers Brian said: "He loved working with the great apes, and the orangutans in particular had his heart, so there was no better way to remember Brian than to name our precious new arrival in honour of him.

"As we celebrate Ranbi’s milestones – his first tooth, his first taste of solid food – we'll think of Brian. I couldn't think of a better way to keep our memory of Brian alive.”