Devon and Cornwall Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a 'serious public order incident' in Plymouth.

Officers say a man walked into the Herbert Pub and Hotel in Morice Town on Friday 2 December between 11:30pm and 11:45pm and made threats towards others before leaving.

Police investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured, to assist their enquiries.

They are asking anyone who recognises the man to contact police on 101 quoting log number 959 of December 2.