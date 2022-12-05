Two babies had to be rescued from a burning house in Yeovil.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service crews were called shortly after midnight this morning (5 December).

An adult and two babies were stuck on the upstairs floor of the property and could not get out because of the amount of smoke.

Another adult and child downstairs managed to evacuate after the fire broke out in a first floor bedroom.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene and firefighters managed to escort the occupants out of the house.

Six people were sent to hospital as they were suffering from smoke inhalation.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said the fire and smoke had damaged much of the property. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.