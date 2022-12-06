An 18-year-old who died after being stabbed in Swindon has been named locally.

Owen Dunn was killed in the Haydon End area of the town on Sunday afternoon (4 December).

Two people, including a 14-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 20-year-old man has been released under investigation.

The 14-year-old boy is still in custody being questioned by Wiltshire Police.

A fundraising page has now been set up to help the family pay for his funeral. So far almost £8,000 has been raised by donations.

The fundraiser reads: "As of the 4th Dec 2022, our world came crashing down. Our beautiful boy Owen was taken from us in the most horrible way.

"As Owens' auntie, I'm asking you all for your help to take the burden of the funeral costs off my sister Zoe and my brother-in-law Graham.

"If you could help in any way possible to give our boy the best possible send-off he truly deserves this would mean the world to us thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"RIP in eternal peace our boy Owen."