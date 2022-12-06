A family in Bideford have created artwork out of hundreds of shells and pebbles on a Devon beach to celebrate 10 years since moving to England.

Ieva Slare created the image on Sandymere Beach on Sunday 4 December also in-part as a tribute to the film, The Snowman and the Snowdog, which was released in 2012.

She made the artwork with her husband Dzintars Slars and son Emanuels to mark 10 years since the film was released – and 10 years since their arrival in the UK from Latvia.

Emanuels Slars helping to make the artwork with his parents Credit: Ieva Slare

Ieva said: "It’s a very meaningful film because it came out in 2012 so it’s a 10-year anniversary.

"And it’s meaningful to us because we moved to England 10 years ago so we just wanted to create something special."

The family made an image of Paddington Bear in September this year in tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

The family had to create the design quickly to avoid the tide washing the pebbles away Credit: Ieva Slare

They said they had to rush to create the artwork in three and half hours to escape the incoming tide.

Ieva said: "Emanuel's usually not into art but was very keen this time to work on this project with his parents.

"We had to do it very quickly because the tide was coming in and we could see the water was coming closer and closer.

"We found this one very easy to create."