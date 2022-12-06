Police have released CCTV images of people they want to speak to in connection with a fight that broke out before a Cheltenham Town v Bristol Rovers match.

Police say a group of rival fans “exchanged punches” before the League One fixture in Cheltenham on 15 October.

The groups were drinking at pubs in the town at around 2pm when they began to "goad" each other, police describe.

A spokesperson from the force said: "The group fought on the street with punches exchanged before they dispersed and went their separate ways – no injuries were reported.

“Anyone who recognises those pictured is asked to complete the following online form quoting incident 162 of 15 October and the relevant image number.

"Alternatively information can be submitted by calling 101 or anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online."