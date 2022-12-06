A delivery driver has suffered a 'potentially life-changing injury' after he was attacked and robbed while working in Bristol.

Police say the man was sat on a moped on Ladies Mile in Clifton at around 9pm on 27 October when the incident happened.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "An unknown man struck the driver from behind and sent him to the floor.

"The offender then forcibly took the vehicle keys from the victim and rode away on the moped."

The victim required hospital treatment for the facial injury, which police say is potentially life-changing.

Officers have described the suspect as being a black male, with short dark curly hair and of a muscular build.

The moped has since been recovered by the victim.

Anyone who can assist police with their enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5222259166.