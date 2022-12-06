A man has died following a crash between a car and a minibus near Hinkley Point C in Bridgwater.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to Hinkley Point Road at around 7pm yesterday (5 December).

The driver of the car - a man in his 40s - died at the scene.

The driver of the minibus, also a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-changing. Four of the passengers sustained minor injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage, to contact 101 and quote reference number 5222291622.