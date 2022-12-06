A man in his 60s has sustained head injuries following an assault in Wiltshire.

Police say he was walking through The Cornmarket in Warminster between 8.45pm and 9pm on December 2 when he was attacked and fell to the ground.

Wiltshire Police have described the incident as a "random attack."

A spokesperson for the force said: "We believe the offender was a white man, aged in his 30s, of stocky build with a short stubbly beard. It is possible he was wearing a green jacket.

"If anyone was in the area at the time who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, please call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220127342."