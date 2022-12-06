The family of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Swindon weeks before his 19th birthday said they are "broken" by his death.

Owen Dunn, 18, is believed to have been walking to his girlfriend's house when he was stabbed in the Haydon End area of Swindon on Sunday (4 December).

Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old man has been released under investigation, while police have been given more time to question the 14-year-old.

Owen's aunts and grandmother laid flowers at the scene of his death on Tuesday.

Owen Dunn, 18, was stabbed in Swindon.

His aunts Lauren and Gemma Page described their nephew as "loving" and "joyful".

They said: "He had a beautiful aura, he attracted so many friends, he had a good heart, he was so loving.

"He was just so joyful he was an absolute joy to be around he never had a bad bone in his body.

"It's just devastating. It's literally broke our family. We're never going to get over it. Never."

Rnea King was there the day of his death - her younger brother was good friends with Owen.

She said: "I saw the tent and the road shut off and the police.

"You never think to yourself that could be someone I know.

"Read it was Owen. Had a little cry. You never think that's someone you actually know. Knife crime is increasing and it is quite scary.

"Before in Swindon you could just let your kid out to play. Not anymore now it's a worry every five minutes. My son's six months old and I don't think I'm letting him out."

Owen Dunn, 18, was killed on Sunday. Credit: Gofundme/Lauren Page

Kally Baker travelled to the area where tributes have been laid to remember her school friend. She described Owen as "the funniest, caring lad you could come across."

She said: "Being mates with him it's just devastating to hear.

"I found out everything then broke down crying.

"To grow up with someone and to be mates with him and then to find out this has happened. It broke all of our hearts."

Owen's family hope to campaign against knife crime and stop other families going through the same tragedy.

Gemma Page said: "You think it's not going to happen to you.

"I've always thought that about us and our family.

"Every time I've seen it on the news. Now we're one of those families that have lost. And he's never coming back."

A Gofundme page has already raised more than £8,000 towards funeral costs.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.