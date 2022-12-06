Developers have submitted plans to build 1,100 homes on the outskirts of Cheltenham.

A planning application has been made to both Cheltenham Borough Council and Tewkesbury Borough Council to create the new homes on a site to the west of Cheltenham as part of a wider mixed-use development known as The Golden Valley Development.

St. Modwen was selected as the development partner by the landowner, Midlands Land Portfolio Limited, which is the property development arm of Severn Trent Plc.

Since then, St. Modwen representatives say they have spent the last 18 months preparing the plans and consulting with stakeholders.

The proposals seek to secure planning consent to deliver a mix of high quality, sustainable housing that will meet local and regional needs.

Alongside this, the application includes affordable housing as well as a flexible mixed-use area with a community hub, a primary school and green recreational space for sports pitches, walking and cycling routes.

The entire Golden Valley Development could include the delivery of approximately 3,000 new homes.

Jessica Holt, from St. Modwen, said: “The West Cheltenham development is one of the most significant and exciting opportunities in the region, and we are pleased to reach this important milestone.

“Placemaking has been the focus of the design, and the new homes will have access to an abundance of green space and will be within close proximity to local amenities, which will deliver an inclusive and vibrant new community.

“Our engagement process has reached far and wide, and the scheme seeks to complement existing areas and facilities, as well as integrate with the adjacent existing neighbourhoods.”

Adam Tustain, from Severn Trent, said the company is extremely pleased to have reached a “major project milestone” with their partner St. Modwen.

He said: “The submission of the application is the result of many months of hard work with a wide range of stakeholders and is a major step towards delivering the West Cheltenham vision.

“We are proud to be able to support this significant development which will ultimately deliver much needed new homes, jobs and fabulous community facilities and green spaces”.

Credit: Local Democracy Reporter Service/Carmelo Garcia