Police are continuing to question a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Swindon.

A 20-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.

It comes after an 18-year-old died after being stabbed on Mazurek Way, Haydon End, around 1.30pm on Sunday (4 December).

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, of the Murder Crime Investigation Team, said: “This is a fast-paced investigation and we are exploring many lines of enquiries.

"We recognise this will have had a huge impact on the local community and we are heartened by the large number of people who are coming forward with information to help with our enquiries.

"Please do get in touch, even the most seemingly insignificant piece of information can sometimes be a vital element in our investigation.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting Operation Glendale.