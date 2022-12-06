An annual charity swimming event held in Somerset has been cancelled this Christmas.

The RNLI Christmas Day Dip, held at Marine Lake in Weston-super-Mare each year sees swimmers brave cold waters in aid of the lifeboat charity.

Tight timescales have meant that this year, the RNLI was unable to carry out necessary health and safety checks in time.

There were also concerns regarding the level of mud which remains in the lake after remedial work to the sluice gates was unable to be carried out.

The RNLI said: “Unfortunately there are no plans to hold any organised events over Christmas / New Year this year, but we are already planning for next year.

“With all of the recent work in Marine Lake, we were unable to get all of the safety requirements and plans in place for this year, but we will be back.

“Marine Lake will be open to swimmers as usual.”

They added: “If you are thinking about a swim or quick dip at any time of the year, please remember that our waters are cold all year round.”

Health and safety regulations state that a full risk assessment needs to be carried out ahead of any event going ahead.

The RNLI is urging people who fancy a dip this winter to follow safety precautions below due to the risk of cold water shock.

They have issued the following safety advice: