A college in Exmouth is offering support to students affected by the death of one of its pupils, who died after taking an 'unknown substance' at a nightclub.

Police were called to the Move club in Exeter just after midnight on Saturday (3 December) by ambulance staff due to concerns for the welfare of a teenage girl.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she died.

Following the news of her death, Exmouth Community College issued a statement which reads: "The College is aware of a tragic event affecting one of our students this weekend as reported in the local news.

"The whole school community is extremely saddened by what has happened, and our sincere condolences go to the family and friends of the young person who has sadly passed away.

"We will arrange for extra support to be available to any students who are affected by this incident over the coming days.

"In addition, Year 11 mock exams on Monday will be cancelled."