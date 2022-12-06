A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a rapper from Bristol was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival.

Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, died after being stabbed in Ladbroke Grove in west London on 29 August.

An 18-year-old man was arrested after handing himself into police on Tuesday. He remains in custody.

Metropolitan Police officers said they still wanted to trace another man in connection with Mr Nembhard's death.

Police officers say they urgently want to speak to the man pictured in connection to Mr Nembhard's death. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Mr Nembhard had travelled from the Fishponds area of Bristol with his sister to attend the carnival in August. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8pm but he died in hospital.

He was due to become a dad for the first time, but died before his son was born. Last month, his family told ITV News they were devastated Takayo's son never got to meet his father.

In October, a 23-year-old man, and an 18-year-old man were arrested in Bristol on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested in Islington on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The teenage man and the woman were bailed pending further inquiries, while the other man was released under investigation.

A dedicated page has been set up where people can upload photos and videos of the incident.

Information can also be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG.