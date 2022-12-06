A fan who died in at Yeovil Town’s recent league match against Bromley has been named.

Keith Hore was a Bromley season ticket holder and regularly attended league matches.

He fell unwell in the stands in the 11th minute of the match in Kent on Saturday (3 December).

The club have now passed on their condolences to his family and next of kin, posting a tribute online.

In a statement, they said: “Everyone at Bromley Football Club would like to extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Keith Hore, who sadly passed away on Saturday afternoon after being taken ill during our fixture against Yeovil Town.

"Keith was a Bromley season ticket holder, following the Ravens alongside his hometown club, Gillingham.

"Having passed on our condolences and spoken with Keith’s next of kin directly, the club can confirm that a minute’s silence will be held prior to kick-off ahead of Saturday’s fixture against Wealdstone, with both sets of players wearing black armbands."

The club also confirmed that a book of condolence will be available to supporters at their next match against Wealdstone and that specialist support was available to anyone who was affected by the events on Saturday.

“Furthermore, the club have arranged a book of condolence to be made available in the club shop from Wednesday onwards.

"For any supporters who may have been affected by Saturday’s events, please be aware that the Bromley FC Community Sports Trust has partnered with Bromley, Lewisham and Greenwich MIND and will be holding drop-in sessions at Hayes Lane with professional mental health advisors later this week.

"Further details of how this support can be accessed will be made available on Tuesday."