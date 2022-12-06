A woman has died after two cars and a lorry crashed on the A303 near Podimore.

The collision happened at around 7.50am yesterday (5 December), with emergency services called to the scene.

Another man was taken to hospital as a precaution following the crash.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: " Our thoughts are with the woman’s family during this difficult time, and they are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer."

The road had been closed most of the day while an investigation was carried out.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact 101 and quote reference number 5222291026.