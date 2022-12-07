A former police worker responsible for Dorset Police's evidence stores has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly £15,000 in cash from evidence bags.

Lisa Arnold, of Benlease Way in Swanage, admitted to the theft of the money, at Weymouth Magistrates’ Court, confessing to stealing while she was tasked with logging at the force's Dorchester headquarters.

Elizabeth Valera, prosecuting, told the court the 52-year-old would slit open the bottom of the clear bags and take out some of the money before resealing them with tape.

She raided 17 bags for a total of £14,494.20, which she stored in Tesco carrier bags in her wardrobe before depositing it in her bank between 14 October 2018 and 19 March 2022, the court heard.

Ms Valera said Arnold joined the force in 2016 and worked as an evidential property researcher.

She said: “She logged exhibits going in and out and often these were money. Often the exhibits are uncounted and the word ‘uncounted’ put on the exhibit envelopes.

“Miss Arnold tells us in her interview she would look for uncounted exhibits in cash.

"She would open the envelope at the bottom, not breaking the seal, took out the cash and resealed it with Sellotape.

“She tells us that she used the cash to put in her bank account. She would put the money into Tesco bags in her wardrobe and then into the bank.”

Ms Valera said Arnold “breached a high degree of trust” through her stealing, which impacted the reputation of the criminal justice system and threw suspicion on her fellow workers.

She said Arnold could face in excess of three years and six months in prison.

Romana Phillips, chairwoman of the magistrates’ panel, committed the case for sentencing at Bournemouth Crown Court on 6 January and released Arnold on unconditional bail until then.

She told the defendant: “The offence is so serious that you may need greater punishment than we can give in the magistrates’ court. Therefore we are committing the case to the crown court.”

