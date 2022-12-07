The family of a man who died in a crash in Bridgwater have described him as the "kindest and most caring" father.

Mark Boobyer had been travelling home from work at Hinkley Point B along Hinkley Point Road on Monday (5 December) when his car collided with a minibus.

The 44-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the minibus was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Mark's wife Chloe expressed her family's heartbreak following his death.

In a tribute, she said: "Words cannot express how completely heartbroken and devastated we are to have lost the kindest, most caring and devoted dad, husband, son and brother.

"The boys have lost the best dad they could have ever wished for, and I have lost my best friend and soul mate."

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact 101 and quote reference number 5222291622.