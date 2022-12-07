'Inspirational' teacher died in crash on way to school friend's wedding

A woman who died in a crash which left one other dead and 10 injured has been described as an "inspirational teacher" and "fun-loving friend".

Moyra Whelan died in hospital after the multi-vehicle crash on the B4425 in the Cotswolds at the weekend.

The 35-year-old lived in London and worked as the head of history at Woodbridge High School in Woodford. Her classroom has been described as a "superb place to be" which was "buzzing with energy".

In a tribute issued today, her family revealed she had been on her way to a school friend's wedding when the crash happened.

It says: "We are all mourning the passing of our beloved daughter and sister Moyra Whelan.

"She was the second youngest of seven siblings and lived in East London.

"Moyra was 35 years old and the head of history at Woodbridge High School in Woodford, London.

"Moyra loved her job and the children loved her back.

Moyra was head of history at Woodbridge High School in London Credit: Family photo

"She was an inspirational teacher, a straight-talking, fun-loving friend to many and the sunshine of our family.

"She enjoyed life to the full and was on her way to the wedding of one of her school friends when tragedy struck."

Headteacher of Woodbridge High School Steven Hogan said: "This is the most terrible and tragic loss to our school.

"Ms Whelan was an amazing history teacher and head of department. Her classroom was a superb place to be, buzzing with energy.

"So many students have benefited from her wisdom, knowledge and expertise."