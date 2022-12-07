A man has been arrested after a lorry crashed into a bridge in a South Gloucestershire village.

Police officers were called to Bath Road in Willsbridge at just after 5.15pm on Tuesday (6 December) after reports of the crash.

Avon and Somerset Police officers say multiple vehicles, trees, street lighting and telephone lines have been damaged but there have been no injuries.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

A street lamp was damaged by the crash

The road was closed in both directions after the crash but reopened at around 10pm. The bridge has been reopened to people on foot only.

Bus operator First West of England has said services will be disrupted as a result of the incident.