A man has been arrested in Plymouth on suspicion of people smuggling offences, after allegedly using his boat to transport migrants across the Channel to the UK.

The National Crime Agency arrested the 57-year-old in the Lydford area of the city yesterday morning (6 December).

It comes after a number of people were seen running to waiting cars after alighting from a boat moored at Slapton Sands in Devon on 15 June.

Matt Rivers, from the National Crime Agency, said: “This arrest follows a lengthy investigation into an individual we think has been using his boat to bring migrants into the UK illegally.

“While transporting people in a larger boat may appear safer, it remains extremely dangerous to be making any unauthorised journey in the Channel.

"People smugglers pay no regard to the lives of the people they are transporting.

“Tackling organised immigration crime is a key priority for the NCA and we work to target and disrupt organised crime groups involved at each step of the route.”

