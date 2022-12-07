A man has died after a crash between a car and a minibus near Hinkley Point on Monday (5 December).

The collision happened at around 7pm on Hinkley Point Road, in Bridgwater.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.

"The family are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer."

The driver of the minibus, also a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Four passengers also sustained minor injuries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage, to contact the police.