Doc Martin actor Martin Clunes switched on the Christmas lights outside a home in Dorset for charity.

The star turned on the lights in White Close, Bridport on Monday evening (5 December), in aid of Julia's House Children's Hospice.

The festive display is organised by Monica and Rob Teague who always aim to put on a magical show, complete with a snow machine.

The 61-year-old chatted with guests and took selfies with residents as people enjoyed mulled wine and mince pies.

Martin Clunes took photos with the crowd outside the Christmas lights switch-on Credit: BPM Media

Martin was back in Dorset after filming in the Pacific for a new ITV series, Islands of the Pacific.

He said he was pleased to be asked to switch on the Christmas lights again and support a charity he is a patron of.

"He just asked about it and I said yeah. I have been a patron of Julia's House for 20-odd years", he said.

"They (Monica and Rob) raise a lot of money here for all the right reasons. It's money that Julia's House spend very well."

Last year saw hundreds of people gather for the big switch-on. During his speech, Martin thanked crowds for gathering and shared his support for the people without power and warmth in Ukraine.

The Christmas display at White Close in Bridport raises thousands for charity every year Credit: BPM Media

Organiser Monica described the turnout as "fantastic" and hoped Martin's appearance would help raise plenty of donations for Julia's House.

"It was absolutely fantastic", she said.

"The donation jars look as if they have got quite a lot of money in them.

"People will be coming every night to see the lights and put money in the donation box.

"We are not asking for masses of money because people haven't got the money this year, but anything helps the hospice. All charities need money at the moment."

The Christmas lights will be on from 5pm to 10pm each evening throughout December.