Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Swindon are appealing for dashcam footage or anyone with information to come forward.

Owen Dunn, 18, was attacked in Mazurek Way, Haydon End at 1.30pm on Sunday (4 December), just weeks away from his 19th birthday.

He is believed to have been walking to his girlfriend's house.

Owen's family say they have been left "broken" by his death.

The teenager's aunts, Lauren and Gemma Page, spoke to ITV News at the scene where floral tributes have been laid in his memory.

Play Brightcove video

They say they hope to be able to campaign against knife crime in the future, to try and prevent this from happening to another family.

They said: "If we can do something to try and stop that from happening to future generations then it will be in the memory of our Owen. He didn't deserve this."

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, of the murder crime investigation team, said: “We want to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage taken from Sunday in north Swindon.

“We specifically want to see footage captured between 1pm and 3pm in the Whitworth Road area heading into Moredon and north Swindon, particularly around Haydon End, Redhouse and Tadpole Garden Village.”

Detectives are continuing to question a 14-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of Owen’s murder.

A 20-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder at the weekend, has been released under investigation.

There will be increased police presence across the whole of Swindon in response to Owen's death.

A gofundme page has raised nearly £10,000 to help with funeral costs.

People with information that can help with enquiries, are being asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting Operation Glendale.

Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.