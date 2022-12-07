Police helicopter captures moment man on run herded up by group of cows

Watch the cows rounding up the man before his arrest

Footage filmed by a police helicopter shows the moment a man on the run was herded up by a group of cows before being arrested in Devon.

National Police Air Service footage shows the man being followed by the cows through a field.

The man is then caught by Devon and Cornwall Police.

The caption reads: “Watch the moment a man on the run from Devon and Cornwall Police was herded up by a group of cows in Devon and mooved out of their field into the arms of waiting police officers.

"However we did have to remind the cows not to take the law into their own hoofs.”

The puns continued in the comments with the National Police Air Service writing: “It was a high steaks incident - he was told to stop running but it clearly went in one ear and out the udder - great team effort as always.”

Another user went on to comment: “Meanwhile Sir Loin later gave an interview on how his fellow cows rounded up the suspect.”

Another added: “They should be udderly proud of their action.”

And one final person said: "Suspect to face the “moo sic".