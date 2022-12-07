This is how many serious Strep A infections there are in the South West

There are almost 50 known cases of serious Strep A infections in South West England, according to figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA).

Strep A or group A streptococcus (GAS) is a bacterial infection of the throat or skin which can sometimes cause scarlet fever.

The data shows there are 49 cases of invasive GAS disease, which is a severe and sometimes life-threatening infection.

However, the UKHSA, which is responsible for protecting the public against infectious diseases, reassured people it is ready to deal with the cases.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “It’s part of our routine health protection work to support cases of iGAS and other infectious diseases, so while we’re seeing an increase in cases, it’s not unusual for us to respond to cases of this and we work with local authorities, the NHS and other partners in response.”

This is not a particularly hight number of Strep A infections when compared to other areas of the country. There are 85 cases in the South East.

Across the rest of the UK, nine children have died due to complications from Strep A bacterial infections since September.

There were 851 cases of Strep A reported in the week ending on 20 November. The average for preceding years according to UKHSA was 186.

Children under 10 are the age group hit hardest by the rise in iGAS infections.

UKHSA say currently, there is no evidence that a new strain is circulating. The increase is most likely related to high amounts of circulating bacteria and social mixing.

Credit: Local Democracy Reporter Service/Jude Holden