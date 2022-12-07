Two people are still in hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the A38 last month.

Gloucestershire Police were called at around 7.45pm on Sunday 27 November after two cars crashed at Coombe Hill.

The collision involved a silver Mini Cooper, travelling towards Tewkesbury, and a white Citroen Berlingo travelling in the direction of Gloucester.

The road was closed for four hours and two people were taken to Southmead Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage to come forward.