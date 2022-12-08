Bristol charity raises £20,000 in seven days to help African amputees

A Bristol-based charity has raised £20,000 in seven days to help support mental rehabilitation for African amputees.

Legs4Africa collects unwanted prosthetic limbs to save them from going to landfill and instead matches them with amputees in Sub-Saharan Africa.

It has been overwhelmed by support for its festive 'Step into Christmas' campaign raising thousands of pounds in just seven days to help increase mental rehabilitation services for amputees in Northern Ghana.

Tom Williams, the founder of Legs4Africa, said: "Rehabilitation is a big part of supporting an amputee to come to terms with this new phase in their life and navigate the challenges they face.

"'Step into Christmas' provides real hope to amputees in the remotest areas of Ghana and we couldn't be more grateful to all of the kind donations that will now make that possible."

A spokesperson from Legs4Africa said: "The raised amount will now go to training and supporting up to four new workers, who will help to support individuals facing limb loss in coming to terms with their situation and find positive support to rebuild their lives after surgery.

"Around 1.7 million people in Africa are awaiting prosthetic limbs which are almost impossible to locate outside the Legs4Africa centres, with around 66 per cent of amputees suffering from mental health issues due to limb loss in Western Africa."

Last year, Legs4Africa trained four new peer counsellors to support amputees in their communities while helping individuals emotionally and physically to navigate.

Each peer counsellor draws on their own disability-related experiences to help amputees recover from stigma and assist them in developing hope and improve their lives.