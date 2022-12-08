The organisers of Somerset's annual Turnip Prize have announced this year's winner.

At a ceremony held yesterday (December 7) at The New Inn in Wedmore, Somerset, artist Lie Instate was awarded the prize for his entry entitled "Cue Jumpers".

The artwork was made up of a pool cue with two small jumpers attached.

38-year-old organiser, Trevor Prideaux ,said: "I am delighted with the lack of effort taken to create this work.

"This year’s event attracted 69 entries, it’s fantastic that Lie Instate has won, he clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all!

The piece is made up of two small jumpers attached to a pool cue.

"I believe that over the last twenty-four years the artists entering ‘The Turnip Prize’ have created by far better works than Alex Farquharson and The Tate Britain Gallery could ever wish to exhibit."

Lie Instate, a cinema projectionist from Tooting, London said: "It was while visiting Gordon the Gopher in rehab that I first had the idea of bringing Phillip Schofield down through the power of art.

"Gordon kindly lent me 2 of his jumpers for the piece and at that point I knew it was in the can.

"It’s a great honour and I am reeled with delight to win this prestigious award.

"I can now feed my five children this Christmas."

The four finalists' entries that reference the Queen's death and the war in Ukraine will be on show at the New Inn pub until tomorrow (December 9).