Four people in the South West die after being diagnosed with Strep A

Four adults in the South West have died after being diagnosed with Strep A over the last few weeks.

The latest figures show there have been 440 cases of Scarlet Fever and 65 cases of invasive Strep disease in the South West over an 11-week period.

What is Strep A?

Group A Streptococcus (GAS), also known as Strep A, is a bacteria commonly found on the skin or in the throat.

It can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases and is spread through contact with droplets from an infected person when they talk, cough, or sneeze.

Illnesses caused by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

According to the UKHSA, there is no current evidence that a new strain is circulating and the rise in cases is most likely due to high amounts of circulating bacteria and increased social mixing.

Since September, the UKHSA said there have been 652 reports of invasive Strep disease, higher than at the same points over the last five years.

What are the main symptoms of Strep A?

The main symptoms of Strep A include but are not limited to:

A rash

Sore throat

Flushed cheeks

A swollen tongue

Severe muscle aches

High fever

Localised muscle tenderness

Redness at the site of a wound

Anyone who is concerned their child has Strep A is urged to contact 111 online or your nearest GP surgery so they can be assessed for treatment.