The last surviving Dambuster, George 'Johnny' Johnson, has died at the age of 101 in Bristol.

He was the last surviving original member of RAF 617 Squadron’s famous “Dambusters” raid of 1943.

He died peacefully at his care home in Westbury on Trym, Bristol, on Wednesday night surrounded by his family.

Squadron Leader George Leonard 'Johnny' Johnson from Bristol as he was made an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 Credit: PA images

The 617 S quadron is based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire. The military base tweeted this morning: "Sad to hear the news of Sqn Ldr George ‘Johnny’ Johnson’s passing.

"The last British survivor of World War Two Dambuster has passed away aged 101."

Since the announcement of his death, tributes have been pouring in, with many calling him a 'legend' and a 'hero'.

Carol Vorderman wrote on Twitter: "Our beloved Squadron Leader "Johnny" Johnson, our last surviving Dambuster, has died peacefully in his sleep.

"I feel honoured to have known you and called you a friend. You gave us all hope in humanity.

"My thoughts are with his family who loved him so much. Per ardua ad astra"

The veteran was a bomb aimer during Operation Chastise, which was tasked with attacking German dams during the Second World War.

Around a third of the RAF Bomber Command crew did not survive the raid.

Following the death of his wartime colleague Fred Sutherland in January 2019, Johnson became the last survivor of the original flying members of 617 Squadron.

On 25 November 2022, Johnson, who retired from the RAF as a squadron leader, celebrated his 101st birthday.