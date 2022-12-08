A pedestrian has been left with a life-threatening head injury after being hit by a car on Harbour Road in Seaton yesterday (7 December).

Emergency services were called at 5.10pm after a red Kia Creed collided with a man.

The man, in his 70s, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

The car driver, a woman in her 40s and also from Seaton, was uninjured.

The road was closed for five hours while a forensic examination of the scene took place.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating what happened and are appealing for witnesses.

The force is particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police by telephone on 101, quoting log number 556 of 7 December.