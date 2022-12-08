A pedestrian was hit by a car in Sherborne, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The collision happened around 2.20pm on Sunday 27 November 2022 in St Swithin’s Road.The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was crossing the road when a red Vauxhall Astra, driven by a woman in her 20s, collided with her.

Following the incident, Dorset Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam of the collision to get in touch.

Police Constable Mike Rumsby said: “I am hoping that somebody witnessed what happened and can help me with my investigation.“Also, I am appealing for anyone with footage relating to the incident – whether CCTV or dashcam – to please come forward.”