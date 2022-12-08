A pitch invasion by Torquay United supporters at the end of an FA Cup first round fixture has sparked a CCTV appeal to find nine fans.

The Gulls supporters were seen storming the field during the cup fixture against Derby County on Sunday 6 November.

They ran onto the pitch at Plainmoor to celebrate a last minute goal by the home side to take the tie to a replay.

Torquay drew the game 2-2 but lost the replay 5-0 against their League One opponents.

A number of supporters were also seen headed towards the away stand to goad the Derby County supporters.

Officers from Avon and Somerset are looking to identify and speak with nine fans in particular believed to have invaded the pitch.

People who can assist police can contact them on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting reference 50000038366.