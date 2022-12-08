A taxi driver has been left with a broken ankle and a damaged car after a group of women allegedly assaulted him in his vehicle in Bath.

Police say the attackers had ordered a taxi from Melksham to Snow Hill, Calne, between 1-2am on Sunday 30 October.

After their payment card was declined, the trio attempted to walk off without paying but were soon challenged by the driver.

In response they punched, kicked, and chased him, Avon and Somerset Police officers say.

He received hospital treatment and is now recovering at home.

Officers from the force would like to speak to the three women pictured in the CCTV images to help with their investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A black woman, of slim build, with black hair. She is shown wearing a black puffed coat and black jeans.

"A white woman, of medium build, with black hair. She is also seen wearing a black puffed coat with black leggings.

"A white woman, of slim build, with black hair. She wore a black puffed coat with a fur hood and a dark skirt."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police.