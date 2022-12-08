Teen sexually assaulted at a bus stop opposite Weatherspoon's pub in Melksham

A teen was sexually assaulted at a bus stop on a main street in Melksham prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The victim was assaulted just before 8pm on Wednesday (7 December) on Bank street opposite the Bear Weatherspoon's.

The attacker is described as being around 5ft 9ins tall with a dark coloured beard, wearing a grey beanie hat, jeans and a grey puffer jacket.

It is believed two people approached the man and challenged his behaviour.

Officers from Wiltshire Police are looking to speak to them and anyone else who may have seen what happened.

Anyone who can help with enquiries should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 54220128905.