Watch Marina Jenkins' report

A charity in Bath with more than 200 pets in its care is appealing for the public's support to help its animals this winter.

Bath Cats and Dogs Home wants to raise £20,000 to fund medical care and support for sick or injured rescue animals and to help them get well and find new homes.

Ferdinand, who was abandoned in a car park in Wiltshire, is one of the lucky ones to have found his forever home.

Mary Rozmus-West, who adopted him, said: "He's very lucky to be here and with us, thanks to the Bath Cats and Dogs Home.

"He's probably about 13 and had a lot of medical needs when he came here.

Ferdinand has been taken in after he was abandoned in Wiltshire Credit: ITV News

"He has no teeth, you'll see his little tongue hanging out and he is now very comfortable and happy to be at my house."

Rachel Jones from the Bath Cats and Dogs Home said: "Animals are arriving with us daily - cats and dogs that have been abandoned, neglected and abused and many of those have medical conditions.

"We really need help with those rising costs."

She wants people to reach out if they need help and said: "We will do all we can to support you to keep that pet, but if not we are here to help. Don't struggle in silence.

"Give it serious consideration if you are taking on a new cat or a dog. Then please go to your local rescue centre, we've got so many lovely pets waiting to find their new home."

Since the pandemic and the cost of living crisis Bath Cats and Dogs Home has seen an increase in stray animals arriving with complex medical needs and more stray pets are remaining unclaimed.

You can find more information about the cats and dogs in need of rehoming here.