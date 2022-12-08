Two men die in car crash near Helston

Two men have died after a crash between two cars on the A3083 near Culdrose, Helston.

Officers were called just after 9.10pm on Wednesday (7 December).

Medical treatment was given by a number of people at the scene, including members of the public and the emergency services.

The two men, who were travelling in one of the cars, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they would like to thank the public for their support and patience whilst officers closed the road.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries is being asked to come forward.

They can do so by contacting Devon and Cornwall Police on their website or by calling 101 quoting 755 of 07 December.