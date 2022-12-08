Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report with Father Christmas and Mr Brunel

SS Great Britain in Bristol is taking us back in time to celebrate Christmas this December.

For two weekends, the dockyard has changed into a Victorian winter scene, complete with falling snow and a host of 19th century characters.

Visitors will be able to watch history come to life as the scenes transport them to the heart of the festive season from years gone by.

Members of the Ragged Victorians living history group also wondered the dockyard during the first weekend Credit: SS Great Britain

Brunel's historic ship was launched in 1843, the same year as A Christmas Carol was published.

So it is thought that for the Victorians, festivities may have looked much like the sights described in Dickens' classic novel.

Across the two weekends, local shanty groups High & Dry, 85ers, Seven Whalers, and Port of Bristol Shanty Crew will be performing salty singalongs.

A line-up of choirs will also be getting into the Christmas spirit, including Bristol Voices, The Redcliffe Singers, Arnos Vocale, and Sound Men of Bristol.

The event also has a variety of choirs and shanty bands Credit: SS Great Britain

Father Christmas’ origins in England date back to ancient pre-Christian festive folklore.

An unnamed pagan figure, robed in a green hooded cloak and wearing a wreath of holly, would come to lift people’s spirits during the bleakest time of year. The Victorian Father Christmas is closely aligned with these origins.

The festivities are taking place this weekend across 10-11 December.