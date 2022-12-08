A woman has been airlifted to hospital after she was hit by a motorbike in Teignmouth.

It happened on the A379 Exeter Road, near to the junction with Higher Brook Street, at around 8.25pm yesterday (7 December).

The collision involved a pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, and a Honda motorcycle.

She was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries. Her next of kin have been informed and are with her.

The motorcycle rider was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The road was closed by Devon and Cornwall Police who investigated the scene of the collision. It reopened at around 1.30am.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to get in touch.