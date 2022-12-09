A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a teenager was stabbed in Swindon.

Owen Dunn, 18, died after he was stabbed in Mazurek Way last Sunday (4 December).

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested shortly after the incident.

He has also been charged with possession of offensive weapon in a private place, and class A and B drugs. He is due to appear at Swindon Youth Court this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker said: "I would like to take this opportunity to extend my condolences to the family and friends of Owen Dunn at this difficult time.

"I would also like to thank the local community for their patience and support over the last few days as this investigation has progressed, we fully appreciate the impact and concern this will have caused."

Wiltshire Police say they are continuing to appeal for any information regarding the incident.