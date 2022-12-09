Play Brightcove video

Watch Grace Pascoe's report

A Cornish mental health charity is facing imminent closure unless it can raise £200k by the end of this month.

Sea Sanctuary, which is based in Penryn, uses marine-based activities to help those struggling with their mental health.

The charity has warned that its closure would leave thousands of vulnerable people across Cornwall with no access to mental health care.

The charity has been pivotal in giving vital support to people like Maria Grasso - who relied on the Sanctuary when she was in need of help.

"I found myself in a really bad place. I was probably in the final hours of my life," she said.

Maria says the charity has helped her life back on track and worries for others needing help now Sanctuary faces closure.

"I'm frightened for a lot of people, it's a matter of life and death for lots of people.

"I can't imagine Sea Sanctuary not being here, it's scary for me - it's crucial for people, for families.

"I think a lot of people will die without it."

Sanctuary was pivotal in helping Maria get her life back on track after she was at her lowest.

Joe Sapien, the charity's founder, says they've reached a funding crisis and will be forced to shut if they are unable to raise the money.

"We are a lifeline for people who don't fit into the medical model. Sea Sanctuary is there for people.

"We've seen a spike for our services. More people will lose their lives through suicide."

Joe is hoping the Save Our Sanctuary fundraiser will raise enough money to ensure the charity can continue helping people in crisis in the future.