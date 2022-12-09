A new star-studded Devon Big Weekend Festival will be held next year near Exeter.

Acts confirmed so far are Ella Henderson, Alexandra Burke, Chip, Artful Dodger, Nathan Dawe, Tinchy Stryder and Phats & Small.

The three-day family festival will take place at Escot Park in Ottery St Mary from May 12 to 14, 2023.

As well as music being performed throughout the weekend, festivalgoers can also look forward to a packed programme of events - including an outdoor cinema, a classic car and a circus tent.

Alexandra Burke won the fifth series of television series The X Factor in 2008 and has gone on to enjoy a successful career as a singer, songwriter and actress.

Nathan Dawe is an English DJ best known for his 2020 single Lighter featuring KSI, which reached number three on the UK Singles Chart.

Ella Henderson competed in the ninth series of The X Factor UK in 2012, finishing in sixth place. Her debut album reached number one in the UK.

UK garage duo Artful Dodger and scored seven consecutive UK top 20 hit singles from 1999 to 2001.

The event is being organised by Devon-based Rowland Events Ltd.

David Rowland Junior said: "The festival is not just about music; it's the ultimate family festival. In addition to the amazing UK talent, we have lots more to keep people entertained.

"With three unique days of festival fun for everyone, Devon's Big Weekend is suitable for all ages. Chart-topping DJs get the party started on Friday, with a fantastic lineup of artists taking over Escot Park on Saturday and Sunday.

"We’ve decided to launch this festival as many festivals across the south west are mainly for adults/ teens. Devon’s Big Weekend is aimed at the whole family with a whole variety of entertainment for everyone.

"Early bird tickets are nearly sold out, so we recommend booking in advance as soon as possible."

Day tickets start from £25, and weekend tickets from £50. Shuttle buses will be available to and from the venue. Camping isn’t available due to licensing.