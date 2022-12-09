Police are investigating the rape of a teenage girl in Newquay.

The young victim was walking alone in the St Columb Minor area on 27 November when she was attacked by an unknown man.

Police officers say it happened between the hours of 6pm and 7.30pm.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 20 to 30, with brown hair and a quiff and a London accent.

He is also believed to have a distinctive circular tattoo on his left collar bone, that looked like a no-entry sign.

Detective Inspector Glenn Willcocks said: "Incidents of this significance don't occur all the time and we know that's why it resonates with people which is why we want to do everything we can to catch this man."

Detective Inspector Rick Milburn added: "We are keeping an open mind on if the attacker is a resident of Newquay, Cornwall, or from outside the area.

"If the description of the suspect or the distinct design of the tattoo sound familiar but you are not local to Newquay, please still contact us immediately as this information could be vital to our investigation.

“Incidents such as these remain rare however we understand that this may cause some concern to local residents and patrols have been stepped up in the area to offer reassurance to our community and these will remain in place throughout the weekend."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101, quoting reference number 50220049142.