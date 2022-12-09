A man who threatened his victim with an imitation firearm before stealing his bag has been sent to prison for more than four years.

35-year-old Connor Mockridge, of Studley Rise, Trowbridge pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence in a hearing at Swindon Crown Court.

On 28 August Mockridge approached a 20-year-old man in Biss Meadows Country Park, threatened him with the weapon and forced him to hand over his bag.

The victim escaped without injury and called 999. Mockridge was located and arrested by firearms officers.

The incident happened in Biss Meadow, Trowbridge Credit: Google maps

He was sentenced to four years and 10 months behind bars, on 2 December.

Det Insp Tom Straker said: “This was a scary incident for the victim who fortunately was not injured and was able to contact the police quickly.

“From there, we were able to deploy our firearms officers and Mockridge was safely detained and arrested.

“We take incidents such as these extremely seriously and I’m delighted that Mockridge has received a lengthy sentence for his crime.

“There is no place in Trowbridge for incidents such as these and we will continue to work hard to ensure the town is a safe place for everyone.”