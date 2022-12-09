Bristol's favourite Christmas light displays has returned to a house in the city, bringing festive joy to many.

Now in its 28th year, the Brailsford family's festive display is one of the most popular in the country.

The two brothers - Lee and Paul - have been decorating their mother Rosemary's house in Brentry since 1994 to raise money for charity.

They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.

It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to get the display up.

This year the display features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.

The Christmas lights and structures on the Brailsford home in Brentry. Credit: PA Media

There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.

The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.

Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display or online.