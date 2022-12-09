Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report here.

Dozens of venues have been set up around Somerset to act as Warm Welcome spaces, where people can go to avoid being cold.

As sub-zero temperatures arrived in the West Country this week, community venues such as libraries, village, church halls and cafes have been designated as places where people can go and warm up.

The project says each venue will be "a comfortable, warm space with no judgement".

Somerset County Council's Public Health team anticipate that their impact will be huge - potentially saving lives as people struggle to afford to heat their homes.

Taunton Library is one of the Warm Welcome venues. Theodora Poole is a regular there, often using the computers to help her study.

'We rely on hot water bottles'

"I think people are scared", she said. "Obviously, one has to think of elderly people that come in here.

"I think it is a very warm place and I know that the cost of heating and everything has gone up sky high.

"We couldn't afford to heat the whole flat so we rely on hot water bottles, which are a godsend."

'You'll be welcomed, you won't be judged"

The project has been co-ordinated by Spark Somerset. Jenny Hannis from the organisation said: "We're calling the whole project Warm Welcome.

"When you turn up you can guarantee that you'll be welcomed, that you won't be judged, you won't be questioned as to what you're doing here. It's very much, come on in - if you need us we're here to help you."

You can find a map of all the Warm Welcome venues in Somerset here.