The festive steam train you can get through Devon this Christmas

Watch Bob Cruwys' report

The incredible sights of the Christmas train of lights on the Dartmouth Steam railway are back for the festive season.

Organisers have decked the steam train with hundreds of lights for people to enjoy the sights from miles away as it travels out of Paignton, through the South Devon countryside, and down the River Dart.

Around two miles of the rope-like lights are attached to the train as well as almost 180 LED lights strapped to the bottom.

The lights radiate from the travelling train onto passing trees, the seafront at Goodrington and through the woods down to Kingswear.

Sereny Damon from Dartmouth Steam Railway said: "Here we are again with lot's of new surprises.

"Sit back and relax as we tell you this wonderful narration while you're looking out the window onto the light displays."

The marvellous sights of the lights are reflected onto Tor Bay as the train passes through the seaside town.

Sereny added that the family-focused Christmas experience has been helping to keep the North Devon seaside town going during the cold winter months.

"There are lots of local people but also people from all over the country.

"What's great about that is all those people staying in guest houses and into restaurants before they travel so it's great income for the area."